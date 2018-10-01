Roy Thomas (09-27-18)

ALTO - Roy Junior Thomas, 75, passed away on Thursday, September 27, 2018, following a brief battle with lung cancer.
Mr. Thomas was born on June 23, 1943, the son of the late Charlie Grayson and Mellie Ward Thomas. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Edward Thomas; grandparents, Fred and Winnie Ward; and James and Gertrude Thomas. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Mr. Thomas was a long-time employee of Mount Vernon Mills (formerly Reigel) in Alto until he began his own businesses, Thomas Grading & Hauling and Chattahoochee Contracting, which focused on cell phone tower construction in the Southeast. In addition to his strong work ethic, Mr. Thomas enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, restoring old tractors, woodworking, and watching NASCAR. He recently celebrated his 75th birthday with a bluegrass band and shindig at his home with many family and friends in attendance.
Known by many as Roy, Pops, or Poppy, Mr. Thomas was dedicated to his family. He coached ball, attended school events, and even drove his oldest two grandchildren to Dairy Queen every morning for a biscuit before school from kindergarten to ninth grade. He was the cornerstone of the family and he'll truly be missed.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Brenda Standridge Thomas, Alto; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Donald Wade, Alto; sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Elia Leticia Thomas, Alto; Scott and Amy Thomas; Brian and Tawana Thomas, Cornelia; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat and Charles Turpin, Lula; Linda and Garnett Smith, Lula; sister-in-law, Carolyn Thomas, Alto; grandchildren, Brandi Worsham and Michael; Brent Wade and Noel; Autumn Rogers; Nicolas Thomas, Danae' Smith; great-grandchildren, Serenity Wade, Gage Wade, Abigail Wade, Jordon Herron, Alivia Worsham and Brinley Worsham;
Funeral Services were held Sunday, September 30, at Alto Congregational Holiness Church with the Revs. Scott Ledbetter and Tim Beasley officiating. Interment was in the Westview Cemetery in Lula.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association, P.O. Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001
Arrangements are in care of Whitfield Funeral Home Baldwin.
