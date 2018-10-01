WINTERVILLE - Sandra Louise Robinson, 61, passed away September 22, 2018.
She was the daughter of the late Homer and Shirley Ward and was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Robinson, Jr.
Survivors include a sister, Gail (Carlos) Robertson; brothers, James (Ann) Roland Ward, Frankie (Cindy) Ward and Joe (Marie) Ward; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were Monday, October 1, at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, WEST. Interment was in Bethabara Baptist Church cemetery.
Lord and Stephens, WEST, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Sandra Robinson (09-22-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry