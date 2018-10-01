JEFFERSON - Patricia Cain Shirley, 64 entered into rest Friday, September 28, 2018.
Mrs. Shirley was born in Winder, the daughter of the late Howard and Nellie Hall Cain and was the secretary of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson. Mrs. Shirley was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Charles "Buster" Shirley; daughter, Bess Adams and her husband Cedric; a son, Ben Shirley and his wife Jessica; and grandchildren, Gradeigh, Lucy, Ayden, Lucas, Isaac, Charlie and Cora.
Memorial services will be held 12 p.m. Friday, October 5, from the Bethany United Methodist Church with Pastor Ross Wheeler, Justin Safely and Chris Shirley officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12 prior to the service in the Bethany United Methodist Church Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Pat to the Bethany UMC Renewal Project, 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549, or to the Damascus Road Recovery, Inc., P.O. Box 1555 Covington, Georgia 30015.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Shirley (09-28-18)
