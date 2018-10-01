Thomas Thompson (09-26-18)

HOMER - Thomas Carlyle Thompson, 87, passed away on Wednesday, September 26, 2018.
Mr. Thompson was born on October 10, 1930, in Lewisburg, Tenn., the son of the late Henry Kay and Juanita Holley Thompson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Leon Kay Thompson. Mr. Thompson was a member of Homer United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir and was a member of the Men's Club. He was a United States Army Korean Conflict Veteran. Mr. Thompson was a retired home builder and owner of Carlyle Services with 46 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Merritta Haviland Thompson, Homer; sons and spouses, Thomas, Jr. and Sandra Thompson, Johns Creek, Ga.; Timothy and I Ling Thompson,, Denver, Colo.; sister and brother-in-law, Anita and Gerald Purvis, Bradenton, Fla.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerome "Jerry" and Jane Thompson, Olathe, Kan.; James "Jimmy" and Rebecca Thompson, Cape Coral, Fla.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be announced soon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Homer United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Homer, Georgia 30547.
Complete Arrangements will be announced by Whitfield Funeral Home, Baldwin.
