Palmer Waters (09-29-18)

BARTLETT, TN - Palmer Young Waters entered into eternal rest on Saturday morning at 2:58 a.m.
His strong faith in the living God kept him all his days on the earth. In the end Palmer's mortal body failed him but that unwavering love for the truth of God has now rewarded him.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 2, at Family Funeral Care with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. A reception will follow services from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Family Funeral Care, Memphis, Tenn., is in charge of arrangements.
