Injuries reported in Statham house fire

Monday, October 1. 2018
One citizen was injured and transported to an area hospital and a firefighter was also treated at the scene of a Statham House fire Sunday evening.
According to a Barrow County Emergency Services news release, just before 7 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a fire in the 1200 block of Bethlehem Road. Firefighters had to fight the flames from the exterior of the home, which was completely destroyed.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon.
