Charles Norris (09-27-18)

JEFFERSON - Charles Henry Norris, 70, passed away peacefully at residence with his loving family by his side on Thursday, September, 27, 2018, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Charles was born January 4, 1948, in the West Robbins community of Scott County, Tenn., the son of the late Lester Lee Norris and Reeda Jeffers Norris. He enjoyed talking about the old times, which always took him home to Tennessee, and he was always cheerful and happy, and full of stories that was certain to make everyone around laugh. Charles was a veteran of the United States Army, a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife, Diane Marie Norris; their daughter, Regina Eileen Norris; a brother, Lloyd Lee Norris; niece, Michele Lance; three nephews, Rondy Sexton, Brad Norris, and Greg Brown; sister-in-law, Loretta Norris.
Survivors include his children, (Charlie) Charles Burton Norris and wife, Christina, Auburn, Ga., Rebecca Lynn Mercer, Jefferson, and Rachel Renee Massey, who was also his caregiver as he battled cancer, and husband Jason, whom he loved like a son, of Auburn; two grandsons, Trey and Ryan; seven granddaughters, Samantha and husband Wesley, Lauren, Katlyn and fiancé Frank, Kaycee, Kathryn, Allie and Nora; a very special great-granddaughter, Karlee and special great grandson, James; four brothers, Ondus Norris, Jamestown, Tenn., James Harrison (JH) Norris, Jefferson, Lester Wayne Norris and wife Sheila, Helenwood, Tenn., and Lowell Norris, Monroe, Ga.; four sisters, Virginia Faye Styles and husband Reese, Cumming, Ga., Linda Jefferson and husband Joe, Kathleen Barlett, and Sandra Seckel and husband Bill, all of Jefferson; mother-in-law, Mary Schneider, Michigan; brother-in-law, Joe Schneider, Michigan; sister-in-law, JoAn Drake, Virginia; very special friends, Mike Johnson and Tony Bennett; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends; and a very special hospice nurse, Lori Scott.
Mr. Norris's wishes were cremation. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later time.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
Charles Norris (09-27-18)
