Vandra Drake (09-28-18)

COLBERT - Vandra Aurelia Drake, 17, passed away Friday, September 28, 2018.
Affectionately known as "Firefly", Vandra had the ability to brighten up any room with her smile. She loved dancing, art, drawing, reading and photography. Vandra relished time spent with her family and she planned family game nights and date nights with her sisters monthly. She enjoyed watching anime with her brother, Branson, and she had a love for music. Vandra will be missed deeply but will live on through others as she gave the gift of life to many through organ donation. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Conrad Drake; and her great-grandmother, the original Aurelia Drake.
Survivors include her parents, Eric and Valarie Drake; siblings, Devon Conrad Drake, Myra Elizabeth Drake, Kara Jean Drake and Branson Avery Drake; paternal grandmother, Hazel Gurley Bridges and papa, Dennis Bridges; maternal grandparents, Sheila Jean Robertson and Frank Avery Robertson Jr.; uncle TJ, uncle Alex, aunt Maria, aunt Courtney and Chelsea; future brother-in-law, Aaron Jones and future sister-in-law, Haley Sleeman.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 3, at 2 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church. Interment will follow at Community Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Demyus Watts, Hayden Mattox, McKenna Coile and Aaron Jones. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 2, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A reception will be held following the service at 2066 Aderhold Rogers Road, Commerce, GA 30530.
Flowers are accepted.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
