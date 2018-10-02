Tucker man arrested for trafficking in Jackson County

A Tucker man was recently arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and heroin after officers seized $53,000 worth of drugs during a domestic disturbance.
Nathan Cole Crumley, 35, of Tucker, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule I substance.
The arrest happened after Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, location for a domestic disturbance Sunday evening (Sept. 30). Crumley reportedly “began throwing bags of illegal narcotics out the window of his truck and into the yard of the residence.”
Deputies seized 227 grams of methamphetamine, nine grams of heroin, over three pounds of marijuana, 100 packs of marijuana gummies, 250 THC vape vials, 230 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and $25,000. The street value of the illegal narcotics was $53,000.
The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.
