'Jim' Morgan (09-30-18)

COMMERCE - James Nelson "Jim" Morgan, 67, died Sunday, September 30, 2018. at his residence.
Mr. Morgan was born in Dayton, Tenn., the son of Maxine Owens Carson of Commerce and the late Robert J. Morgan. He was the owner of Commerce Pawn and Jewelry.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 4, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Peck officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the services.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
