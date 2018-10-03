How to provide input on county transportation needs

Jackson County is in the process of creating and adopting a countywide transportation plan that will assist in defining transportation needs, goals and priorities.
The plan will include an assessment of transportation project needs and recommendations for transportation improvements.
Residents wishing to provide their input may do so at https://publicinput.com/3112. The survey — which allows participants to leave comments, suggestions and identify potential improvement areas — will be open through Dec. 24.
The county will also host several booths at upcoming events for those wishing to learn more about the project or give their input. Booths will be set up:
•Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Black Pot Cooking Festival, Shields Ethridge Farm (2355 Ethridge Rd., Jefferson)
•Oct. 20 from 2-4 p.m. at the Bands, Brews and BBQ on Main Street in Commerce (1645 S. Elm St., Commerce)
•Oct. 20 from 5-7 p.m. at the Fretting the Foothills Festival on Braselton Town Green (9224 Davis St., Braselton)
•Oct. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jackson County Government and City of Jefferson Employee Health Fair at the Jefferson Civic Center (65 Kissam St., Jefferson)
