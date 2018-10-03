It’s time to register to vote for the upcoming November election. The last day for voters to register for the Nov. 6 General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 9.
Read about what’s on the Nov. 6 ballot in next week’s issue of The Jackson Herald.
ABSENTEE/EARLY VOTING
The Jackson County Elections office is currently accepting applications for absentee ballots.
Early voting options are also available, opening Oct. 15 at the Ponchie Beck Election Center (441 Gordon St. in Jefferson). Hours are Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday voting is available at the Ponchie Beck Election Center on Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early voting satellites open in Commerce and Braselton on Oct. 29. Those sites are located at the Commerce Parks and Recreation Building (204 Carson St., Commerce) and the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building (4982 Hwy. 53, Braselton). Hours are Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting ends on Nov. 2.
ELECTION DAY LOCATIONS
On Election Day, Nov. 6, voters will cast their ballots at the following polling sites:
•Central Jackson — Hope Crossing Church, 2106 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson.
•North Jackson — Mt. Olive Church, 190 Mt. Olive Church Rd., Commerce.
•South Jackson — The Church at Southside, 8144 Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•West Jackson — Northeast Church, 2001 Cherry Dr., Braselton.
Voter registration deadline nears
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry