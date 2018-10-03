Planners deny Josh Pirkle project

Wednesday, October 3. 2018
Developers of a proposed controversial warehouse project in West Jackson faced a packed room of red-clad opponents during the first round of public hearings last week.
The Jackson County Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of a future land use map change from residential to industrial for 357 acres on Josh Pirkle Rd. All votes were split with commission member David Ayers opposed.
Planners also voted to approve changing the character area from suburban to urban, but the rejection of the land use map is effectively a denial of the project. (That character change from suburban to urban could, however, allow a higher density residential project to be developed in the future.)
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has the final say on the proposal. It will hold a second round of public hearings and a possible vote on Oct. 15.
See the full story in the Oct. 3 issue of The Jackson Herald.
