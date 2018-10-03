'Benny' Kitchens (09-18-18)

Milo Bennett "Benny" Kitchens, Jr., 56, passed away on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.
Born on June 1, 1962, in Thomson, Ga., he was the son of the late Milo "Mule" Bennett Kitchens, Sr. and Mildred "Blondie" Anthony Gill. He was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Jordan; nephew, Nathan Gibson; grandparents, Robert and Lizzie Bell Kitchens and Dedric Daniel and Zilla Dorothy Anthony; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend.
Survivors include his five hearts, his beautiful daughters, Kristin Gilliam and Stephanie Williams, Colbert, Courtney Kitchens, Caitlynn Kitchens, and Amanda Kitchens, Douglasville; grandchildren, Lacye and Chase Williams and Karleigh Gilliam, Colbert; brothers, Robert Kitchens, Cordova, S.C., and Jason Venard; uncle, Danny Anthony, Ila; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Milo Bennett "Benny" Kitchens, Jr.
