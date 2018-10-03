BETHLEHEM - Dorothy Roberts Evans, 86, went to heaven Tuesday, October 2, 2018.
A native of Walton County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Ross and Nellie Brooks Roberts. Mrs. Evans was the widow of George Thomas "Pete" Evans and was preceded in death by siblings, Estelle Wellborn, Rosetta Greggs, Mary Alice Roberts, Ruby Nell Whitaker and Clyde Roberts. A resident of Bethlehem for most of her life, Mrs. Evans was a homemaker and a member of The Church of God.
Family members include children and spouses, Pat and Carlton Burton, Billy and Elaine Evans, Ross and Jill Evans, all of Bethlehem, Ga., Tommy and Sandi Evans, Lexington, Ga.; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Whitehead, Monroe, Ga.
The Family will receive friends Thursday, October 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 5, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Joel Talley officiating. Interment will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Abbey Hospice, 215 Azalea Court, Social Circle, Georgia 30025.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Dorothy Evans (10-02-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry