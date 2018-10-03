Softball: Leopards need 3 wins to take Region 8-AA title

The Banks County High School softball team is three wins away from back-to-back Region 8-AA titles. But the Leopards are also one loss away from being on the road in the Class state tournament as the No. 3 seed.
On Tuesday, the Leopards continued play in the Region 8-AA tournament, where the team split two games: a 1-0 loss to Social Circle and a 6-1 win over Union County. Union is the No. 4 seed out of the region.
Tomorrow, the Leopards begin play at 1 p.m. vs. Monticello. A win and the Leopards advance to play Social Circle for the region championship; however, it will take two wins to complete the task. A win also guarantees the Leopards at least one home playoff series. A loss to Monticello sends the Leopards on the road next week.
Banks County 6, Union County 1: The Leopards were led by Jill Martinet's three hits and three RBIs. Brookely Lewis had two hits. Five players had one hit apiece. The Leopards scored one run in the first inning, two in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth. Tybee Denton gave up only two hits and recorded 10 strikeouts on the mound.
Social Circle 1, Banks County 0: Martinet recorded the Leopards' lone hit of the game. Social Circle accounted for four hits. The game was tied in the bottom of the seventh but a two wild pitches allowed a Social Circle runner to advance from second base to third, and eventually home to win the game. Denton recorded 10 strikeouts on the mound.
