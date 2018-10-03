In only the second home meet of the season, the Banks County High School cross country teams continued to impress.
Both the boys’ and girls’ teams took down the competition last Tuesday. The next meet is this Thursday at the Mountian Invitational in Helen. Both teams defeated five other teams including region foes Elbert, Putnam and Rabun counties.
For the girls, the top-seven runners were Destinie Martin, Anna Parker, Jenna Reeves, Haylie Bailey, Maggie Dyer, Alessandra Olivares and Alli Clark. The boys’ top-seven runners were Griffin Stephens, Buck Ledford, Wes Ledford, A.J. Davidson, Patrick Angel, Nic Cotton and Elijah Pritchett.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Cross Country: Leopards take care of business in home meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry