Cross Country: Leopards take care of business in home meet

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, October 3. 2018
In only the second home meet of the season, the Banks County High School cross country teams continued to impress.


Both the boys’ and girls’ teams took down the competition last Tuesday. The next meet is this Thursday at the Mountian Invitational in Helen. Both teams defeated five other teams including region foes Elbert, Putnam and Rabun counties.
For the girls, the top-seven runners were Destinie Martin, Anna Parker, Jenna Reeves, Haylie Bailey, Maggie Dyer, Alessandra Olivares and Alli Clark. The boys’ top-seven runners were Griffin Stephens, Buck Ledford, Wes Ledford, A.J. Davidson, Patrick Angel, Nic Cotton and Elijah Pritchett.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.