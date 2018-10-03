The Winder City Council wants additional time to decide whether it will grant a request to rezone 70 acres northwest of the intersection of highways 11 and 53, where an age-restricted residential neighborhood is being planned.
The council voted 6-0 Tuesday to table developer D.R. Horton’s request to rezone the land from R-1 Single Family Low Density Residential to Traditional Neighborhood Planned Development (TNPD) and build up to 220 single-family townhomes on the site. Councilman Jimmy Terrell said the council wants to further study the request, determine exactly what would be built and further define requirements that would be attached to any approval.
The developer plans to meet with council members and city staff at the council’s planning and development committee meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at city hall to go over the plans in greater detail. Lawrenceville attorney Shane Lanham, representing D.R. Horton, said the developer was agreeable to the delay.
See more in the Oct. 3 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Rezoning request for proposed residential development in Winder tabled by council for a month
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry