Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority budget up about 2 percent

The Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority last week heard a presentation for a budget of $7.9 million, an increase of 2 percent, or about $140,000, for Fiscal Year 2019.
The authority, a group that includes Jackson, Barrow, Oconee and Athens-Clarke counties, is expected to approve its FY19 budget at its Nov. 28 meeting. The proposed budget goes to the counties for comment.
The Nov. 28 meeting will be held at the Bear Creek Reservoir at 11 a.m. to provide members information about the reservoir and water plant. The authority meets every other month.
The ownership of the authority is divided among the four counties and costs are paid accordingly. Barrow County pays 31.05 percent of the operating costs for the authority – $2.5 million of the $7.9 million budget. The other counties pay portions of the budget related to usage.
It is divided by Jackson County, $2.9 million; Oconee County, $1.9 million; and Athens-Clarke County, $628,332.
Barrow County will pay 37.52 percent of the debt service, $1.2 million. The authority’s debt service is $3.2 million.
Jackson County pays 41.521 percent, $1.3 million, of the authority’s debt service and Oconee County will pay 20.959 percent, $668,194.
For the FY19 budget, the Jackson County Water & Sewerage Authority will pay 65 percent of the debt service, $860,425. Jackson County government will pay the other $463,306, or 35 percent.
