Barrow County ELOST receipts still climbing

The Barrow County School System continues to reap the benefit of higher sales tax collection in its ELOST – Education Local Option Sales Tax.
Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, told the school board Tuesday night the collections for September were $962,045, the seventh month this year receipts have been more than $900,000.
ELOST collections are 8 percent more than they were during 2017, Houston said. For the year, the ELOST receipts are $8.4 million.
Houston also told the board the district’s reserves at the end of September were $11.1 million.
The board met about 20 minutes, its shortest meeting in months.
For more on the meeting, see the Oct. 3 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
