Former JHS coach entering Ga. Sports Hall of Fame

Former Jefferson football coach T. McFerrin will be part of the 2019 class of inductees to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.
McFerrin finished his long, illustrious coaching career with a four-year stint at Jefferson (2009-2012) during which he won 39 games and the 2012 state title, the school’s first in football.
McFerrin won 341 games overall as a high school head coach in 38 seasons. He also won a state title with Elbert County in 1995.
McFerrin is the only coach in Georgia high school football history to lead five different programs to the state semifinals.
He will be inducted alongside football players Calvin Johnson, Takeo Spikes and Ben Zambiasi; track and field star Brenda Cliette; broadcaster Ernie Johnson Jr.; Atlanta Peach Bowl president Gary Stokan; and Major League Baseball star Mark Teixeira.
The ceremonies are Feb. 22-23 in Macon.
