FOOTBALL: East Jackson shut out by third-ranked Monroe Area

As the Eagles took the field Friday night the banner read East Jackson “Where Dreams Come True.” Unfortunately for the Eagles, that dream quickly became a nightmare as Monroe Area shut out the Eagles 62-0.
It took about two minutes for the Hurricanes to show why they are the third-ranked team in the state with a 5-play 62-yard drive as Jakia Thompson scored from 22 yards out for a 7-0 lead.
East Jackson (1-5, 0-2) went three-and-out on its first possession and this time it took Monroe Area four plays to find the end zone again, highlighted by a 35-yd touchdown run by Chandler Byron.
East Jackson’s next five possessions yielded five punts going into halftime. The Monroe Area defense held the Eagles to -5 yards of total offense in the first half. The Eagles managed one first down and that came late in the third quarter via an offsides penalty against the Hurricanes. Outside of a fumbled snap on a PAT, it was the only thing that went wrong for the Hurricanes on the night.
As for the Hurricanes they continued their scoring in the game with scoring drives of 51 yards highlighted by a beautiful 38-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Glasper, a 45-yard drive in six plays, a 40-yard drive in four plays, a 37-yard drive in three plays, a 47-yard drive in three plays, a 65-yard drive in seven plays and a 51-yard, five play drive to finish the scoring on the night.
Byron finished the night with 256 yards of total offense before being pulled at halftime. The junior varsity played the whole second half against the Eagles with a running clock. The Hurricanes also finished with 481 yards of total offense versus the Eagles’ -8 yards of total offense.
The Eagles get the week off with fall break and a frustrated coach Scott Wilkins said the break couldn’t have come at a better time.
“Everyone needs a break,” Wilkins said.
East Jackson will return to action Oct. 12 against Franklin County.
