FOOTBALL: Panthers take three-game skid into game against No. 3 Monroe

Jackson County has lost three straight games and will have its hands full — and then some — for a fourth-consecutive week.
The Panthers (2-4, 0-2) travel to third-ranked Monroe Area (6-0, 2-0) Friday to take on the high-octane Purple Hurricanes, who have outscored their opponents by a 252-53 margin this year.
Monroe Area remained unbeaten on the year with a 62-0 win over East Jackson last week.
The Purple Hurricanes, who are 16-2 over the past two seasons, have multiple offensive weapons at their disposal, but the Panthers’ main concern will rest with star quarterback Chandler Byron, who has already amassed 1,264 yards rushing on the year in just six games. Bryon has also thrown for 698 yards and nine touchdowns. Last season, Byron was one of few players in state history to both run and throw for 1,500 yards in a season.
Monroe Area, which seeks its third region title since 2012, also has big-play potential with running back Jakia Thompson. Thompson has 501 rushing yards and averaging 8.2 yards per carry. Then there’s receiver, Emmanuel Okwudili, who has snagged 11 passes for 343 yards for an average of 31.2 yards per catch. Isaiah Glasper is another big-play threat with six catches for 169 yards (28.2 yards per catch).
Jackson County, meanwhile, is trying to avoid a four-game losing streak for the second time in three years.
Last week, the Panthers spotted Morgan County a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and spent the rest of the night playing catch-up in a 26-14 loss. Jackson County moved the ball well on the ground in the loss, running for 224 yards. Len Hilbert rushed for a season-high 93 yards on 13 carries.
The Panther defense also limited Morgan County to 227 total yards and much of that came on just two plays. The Bulldogs’ Seth Robertson ripped off a 72-yard touchdown on the game’s second play. Quarterback Trenton Folds later threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Denver Laughlin in the first quarter. The Panthers surrendered just 117 yards the rest of the way.
FOOTBALL: Panthers take three-game skid into game against No. 3 Monroe
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry