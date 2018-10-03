Football: Knights try to regroup during bye week following loss at Augusta Prep

Victory was within grasp for the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team last Friday night but the Knights saw a probable win turn into a last-second disappointing loss.
The 17-15 road setback to Augusta Prep was frustrating for BCA and coach Lance Fendley. For one thing, it was the 2018 region opener and the Knights needed a win to help position themselves for the playoffs.
“It was a tough battle,” Fendley said. “We played OK. We had injuries that kept some key players out for us and it is always tough to win on the road in this region.”
The Knights are off this Friday, and recent days have been something of a different week in terms of football preparation as BCA students are on annual spiritual retreat.
In looking back on last Friday’s game, Fendley said his team got off to a good start, forcing Augusta Prep to go three-and-out. However, the Knights are struggling somewhat offensively and Fendley said it is not hard to trace the root of the problem.
“We are not getting a ton of movement up front and that can be contributed to youth,” the coach said.
“The youth and inexperience in our offensive line is getting exposed. Augusta Prep made one more play than we did. Right now, we are our biggest adversary.”
Fendley pointed to his team being called for 11 penalties for 80 yards, an amount the coach termed as a “crazy number.”
“That was just sloppy play on our part,” the coach said. “Still we never gave up and really had a great chance to win the game.”
The team’s offensive line is comprised of two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior and BCA also had three sophomores in the offensive backfield.
Running back Tanner Schwebel and wide receiver Lantry Greene were both out due to injury.
Maggie Mauck made field goals from 32 and 26 yards in the contest.
Fendley said Brice Schwebel was the team’s leading rusher and produced some “tough yardage.” Quarterback Jacob Adams was 9-of-16 for 125 yards.
Defensively, Lawson Maxwell had several tackles for negative yards and also recorded a safety and quarterback sack. Maxwell helped change field position as well with his punting.
BCA held the Cavaliers to 29 yards rushing and 111 yards through the air.
“It was the same and song and dance at times,” Fendley said. “We would have them in third and long and they would break a run or we would have a penalty. It turned out to be a rough night all together. We are struggling right now to get a win but we probably played our best game since Loganville Christian.”
Augusta Prep made a game-winning field goal with less than five seconds to play after BCA had taken a lead a few seconds prior on Mauck’s second successful kick.
“It just wasn’t our night,” Fendley said. “It’s tough because we won the turnover battle and played really well on defense.”
Andrew Klein had another interception and is on track to set a new program season mark.
The Knights return to the field Oct. 12 against Westfield on the road. Similar to Augusta Prep, Westfield will not enter the game with a great record but Fendley said the Hornets will be a quality foe.
The team will look to move past its loss last week and get back in the victory column during the upcoming trip to Perry.
“As much as we hated to lose last week it was a step in the right direction,” Fendley said. “We can build off of the game. We are just very young and have to continue to develop and build and keep moving in the right direction.”
The bye week is needed for the Knights, their coach said, as it will give them a chance to get healthy and hopefully be at strength when they return to the field for a game.
Football: Knights try to regroup during bye week following loss at Augusta Prep
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry