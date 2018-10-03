Softball: WBHS softball wins pair of region games, finishes third in standings

The Winder-Barrow High School softball team will be entering the state playoffs as a No. 3 seed.
The Bulldoggs wrapped up their regular season this week with a pair of GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA victories at home, beating Gainesville 8-0 in five innings Monday and then knocking off Habersham Central 6-1 on Tuesday.
Winder-Barrow finished the regular season 11-12 overall and 9-6 in region play.
Against Gainesville, Bulldogg pitchers Rose Johnson and Jasmine Roberts combined for a five-inning no-hitter. Johnson worked the first four frames to pick up the win, allowing just one walk while striking out five. Roberts worked a perfect fifth, fanning a pair of batters in the process.
Rachel Harwell led the Bulldoggs at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBIs. Carlee Schotter went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Johnson went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI while Bekah Freeman also had a double.
In the win over Habersham on Tuesday, the Bulldoggs got a complete-game performance in the circle from Johnson. The senior threw just 80 pitches, 58 for strikes, and allowed only five hits while striking out five and walking one. Alyssa Bond, Tiffany Watkins, Johnson and Harwell all had two hits apiece for the Bulldoggs.
Winder-Barrow grabbed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third on a run-scoring error, an RBI double by Schotter and an RBI single by Johnson. The Bulldoggs padded the lead in the fourth on a two-run sacrifice fly by Freeman and then added another run in the fifth on a squeeze bunt by Alexis Valdes.
Winder-Barrow, in its second year under head coach Lee Smoak, will be on the road for the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs next week as it will face the No. 2 seed from Region 5 in a best-of-three series.
