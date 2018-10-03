Softball: Wildcats shut out Dacula, claim first title since 2014

The previous two seasons, the Apalachee softball team had suffered a heartbreaking loss to Dacula in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA championship game.
And while there is no region tournament this year, the Wildcats entered Tuesday’s home against the Falcons determined not to open the door for their newfound rivals to “three-peat.”
This year, first place belongs to Apalachee.
Emily Hodnett tossed a two-hit shutout and homered as the Wildcats topped the Falcons 3-0 to claim their first region title since 2014 and their second in program history.
Hodnett capped her masterpiece and a three-game season sweep of the Falcons with a 1-2-3 seventh inning, striking out Elizabeth Soto to end it and setting off a celebration, where she embraced Apalachee pitching coach Erin Sarratt.
“We’ve been waiting for this,” said second-year Apalachee head coach Jessica Sinclair, who was an assistant on the team when the Wildcats lost the region title game to Dacula in 2016. “The past two years, it just hasn’t gone our way so this was a huge game. The girls were fired up. Even though there isn’t a region tournament this year, they came in here feeling like this was their region championship game. I’m so proud of them all the way around.”
Apalachee improved to 17-8 overall and 12-2 in region play with the victory, which came in the same fashion as so many other wins this year — timely hitting, strong defense and outstanding pitching from Hodnett. The sophomore struck out eight batters, walked one, hit one and allowed just five base runners (one on an error) in seven innings of work. Out of her 101 pitches, 66 were strikes.
Hodnett also helped herself out at the plate, leading off the bottom of the first inning with a deep home run to centerfield and then drawing a walk in the third, which led to another run. Up 3-0, Hodnett didn’t allow a hit until the sixth, when she gave up back-to-back one-out singles to find herself in her first jam of the game. But Hodnett recovered, getting Sydney Boulware to fly out and fanning Nikki Lajara to end the threat.
“I couldn’t be prouder of her,” Sinclair said of Hodnett. “I sometimes forget she’s a sophomore, but she composes herself and sets the tone in the circle. She’s a stud at the plate and a monster in the circle, a true dual threat. If you throw a two-hitter, you’re most likely going to win. And then our bats always support her and the defense plays great behind her.
“We’ve put it all together this year and that’s paying off.”
After Hodnett’s early homer put Apalachee out front, the Wildcats padded their lead with two runs in the third. Cara Knight blooped a single to shallow center, Hodnett walked, and with two outs, senior centerfielder Grace Hedges hit a two-run double in the left-centerfield gap that plated courtesy runners Kensley Kraus and Makayla Tatum.
“She’s always clutch,” Sinclair said of Hedges, a three-year starter in the outfield for the Wildcats. “You know she’s always going to come through. Some way or another, she’s going to find her way on base or step up and make a big play, and it’s great to have that out of a senior.”
The Wildcats were scheduled to wrap up their regular season Wednesday with a region game at Habersham Central.
They are scheduled to host the No. 4 seed from Region 5 in a best-of-three, first-round playoff series beginning Oct. 10.
Dacula finished 11-4 in region play and will be the No. 2 seed for Region 8, followed by Winder-Barrow in third place and Lanier in fourth. As long as they win, the Wildcats are guaranteed to be at home the first two rounds before the Elite Eight in Columbus later this month. Apalachee hasn’t advanced past the first round of the state playoffs since 2013.
“It’s been a while and that’s one of our goals,” Sinclair said. “We wanted to win this region championship. Now we want to move onto the second round and go as far as we can.”
