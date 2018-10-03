It wasn’t the coolest day on the calendar, and Riley Thornton had raced just three days earlier, but none of that slowed the pace of the Jefferson runner last Tuesday.
The Dragon junior ran a career-best 16:31.51 on a hot, humid afternoon at Lamar Murphy Park to win the boys’ race of the annual MainStreet Newspapers meet.
Thornton explained how he accomplished a personal-record time and the win.
“I think I ran my first mile good, and I just tried to kick after the second mile so I could get a decent lead,” he said.
It was his second victory of the season. Thornton was coming off a short turnaround, having run at the large Wingfoot race in Cartersville the previous Saturday. Nevertheless, Thornton’s time on the Lamar Murphy Park course was 18 seconds faster than his Aug. 25 performance on the course during the Northeast Georgia Championships.
“He surprised me, in a positive way,” coach Brady Sigler said. “But the other side of it is Riley is really learning how to race, he’s learning how to train … That was, I think, the best race, technically, that he’s ever run.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
CROSS COUNTRY: Thornton wins MainStreet meet with career-best day
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry