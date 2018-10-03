FOOTBALL: Undefeated Tigers welcome Lakeview following break

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, October 3. 2018
After a week off, the undefeated Commerce Tigers return to action this Friday night.
From this game forward, the Tigers are in full region mode, beginning with a visit from Lakeview Academy (0-5). The Tigers (5-0, 2-0 Region 8-A) are 6-0 in the all-time series against Lakeview.
Commerce head coach Michael Brown, though, signals to not let Lakeview’s record overshadow a “well-coached football team.”
“The thing is about Lakeview is coach (Matthew) Gruhn does a great job,” Brown said. “He’s always going to have a well-coached football team.
“They’re always going to be disciplined. They’re going to play with great effort. That’s true for this year’s group as well. They’re very well-coached. They do a ton of stuff on offense that can give you problems. The kids are just tough, hard-nosed high-school football players.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.