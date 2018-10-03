FOOTBALL: Undefeated Tigers welcome Lakeview following break

After a week off, the undefeated Commerce Tigers return to action this Friday night.
From this game forward, the Tigers are in full region mode, beginning with a visit from Lakeview Academy (0-5). The Tigers (5-0, 2-0 Region 8-A) are 6-0 in the all-time series against Lakeview.
Commerce head coach Michael Brown, though, signals to not let Lakeview’s record overshadow a “well-coached football team.”
“The thing is about Lakeview is coach (Matthew) Gruhn does a great job,” Brown said. “He’s always going to have a well-coached football team.
“They’re always going to be disciplined. They’re going to play with great effort. That’s true for this year’s group as well. They’re very well-coached. They do a ton of stuff on offense that can give you problems. The kids are just tough, hard-nosed high-school football players.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
