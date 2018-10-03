FOOTBALL: Jefferson without starting quarterback

Jefferson likely thought its injury situation couldn’t get more complex. Then it went to Franklin County.
The Dragons lost starting quarterback Colby Clark in the first quarter (while he was playing defense) last week, adding to a mounting total of injuries for a team with region-title hopes this season. Jefferson’s 8-AAA schedule continues this Friday at home against Hart County.
“As a coach, it really hurts your heart because these aren’t just X’s and O’s,” coach Gene Cathcart said. “There are guys we love and spend our lives with … It’s an emotional thing.”
Clark, who suffered a knee injury, “looks to be out for a few weeks,” according to Cathcart. Jefferson (5-1, 2-0) has four regular season games remaining.
Clark’s injury came a week after the Dragons lost one of their best players, fullback-linebacker Kade McNally, to a knee injury against East Jackson Sept. 21.
Like McNally, Clark’s absence is significant.
Clark is both Jefferson’s leading passer and rusher with 402 yards through the air and 485 yards on the ground. He has accounted for 13 total touchdowns. The team will be without both a talented player and leader, Cathcart said.
“Colby is somebody that the team has so much faith in,” he said.
Jefferson’s injury situation has been an adventure this year to say the least. Clark is the second quarterback the Dragons have lost this calendar year. Rising talent Malaki Starks, who starred in Jefferson’s spring game at quarterback, suffered a broken leg in the offseason.
