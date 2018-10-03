While a 20-win season isn’t necessarily a reason for celebration anymore with Jackson County’s volleyball program, it’s a noteworthy accomplishment for this year’s group, according to the team’s coach.
The Panthers are now 20-10 and 7-1 in area play with the regular-season schedule winding down.
“Twenty wins is not a huge achievement for Jackson County, but is a good achievement for this year’s team considering the return of only four players,” said coach Jeff White, who is in his first year with the program. “I was not expecting to win 20 matches, and I am pleased with their progress.”
Jackson County is still fighting for the No. 2 seed out of the area for the state tournament. There is no area tournament this season, so the final 8-AAA regular-season standings will determine the Panthers’ postseason destination. Morgan County has already clinched the No. 1 seed.
The No. 2 seed will be decided with a pair of matches with Jefferson next week. Jackson County will play the rival Dragons on Oct. 9 (along with Winder-Barrow), and again on Oct. 11 (along with Rabun County). Since Jackson County only has one area loss and Jefferson has two, the Panthers need to win only one of those two matches to secure the No. 2 seed. The matches are at Jefferson.
“Our team looks forward to playing Jefferson regardless of what is at stake,” White said. “The kids enjoy competing against Jefferson. It’s a fun rivalry.”
White added, “We just play as hard as we can and the results take care of themselves.”
For the rest of this story, see the Oct. 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
VOLLEYBALL: Panthers reach 20 wins, await rivalry matches
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry