Football: Wildcats eye upset over two-time defending region champion Dacula

In the midst of a three-game winning streak — its best stretch of football in six years — the 2018 Apalachee Wildcats have proven to be a resilient bunch.
In back-to-back games, they’ve trailed by six points in overtime and been down to their last play before scoring on a passing touchdown to pull out a victory, including a 7-6 thriller last week over crosstown rival Winder-Barrow which snapped a five-game losing skid against the Bulldoggs.
Now Apalachee coach Tony Lotti will have a chance to see how his team responds from an emotional win and regains its bearings as the Wildcats travel to two-time defending region champion Dacula for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday.
“That’s one of the things we talk about — not getting too high or too low, but maintaining a consistent level of emotion and intensity,” Lotti said Monday. “It was no doubt an emotional win Friday, a big win for our program, but it’s important for us to turn the page now and focus on an extremely talented football team.”
Since the six-team Region 8-AAAAAA came into being in 2016 with the GHSA realignment, the road to the region title has come through Dacula. The Falcons (4-2, 1-0 region in their first year under head coach Clint Jenkins) have won all 11 region games since that realignment and have rarely been challenged, winning eight of those games by at least 19 points. The Falcons won handily in their 2018 region opener last week, routing Gainesville 37-7.
Lotti said the tackling in space will be a key this week for the Wildcats (3-3, 1-0), who will be confronted by an explosive Dacula team with “a lot of athletes all over the field.”
Chief among those is senior Jalen Perry, a 4-star cornerback who is committed to Georgia but is also a standout receiver for the Falcons. Junior running back Trenton Jones is another threat who ran for 134 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries against the Red Elephants last week and junior quarterback Jarrett Jenkins has been solid as well. Jenkins threw for 110 yards and a pair of scores on 9-of-12 passing in the game last week.
“He seems to very accurate at throwing the ball and has done a very good job with his zone reads and distributing the ball,” Lotti said of Jenkins. “You don’t go to Georgia unless you can really play, so (Perry) is obviously very talented, but he has got plenty of really good guys around him who they can get the ball to and take it to the house.”
