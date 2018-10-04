Even with the gut-wrenching loss to crosstown and region rival Apalachee High School still fresh on its mind, the Winder-Barrow High School football team pushed forward this week.
With such a tough opponent in Lanier High School on the horizon, there was no choice.
“There is no way to play backwards and you can’t live life looking in the rear-view mirror,” said WBHS coach Ed Dudley. “Each week is very important for our season and we have to constantly look ahead as soon as one game is over.”
The Bulldoggs (2-4 overall, 0-1 GHSA 8-AAAAAA) fell 7-6 in overtime to AHS last week in the region opener for both schools. A strong defensive effort by both teams saw the game scoreless at the end of regulation.
While WBHS scored on its first possession of overtime, it missed on the extra-point attempt, leaving the door open just enough for Apalachee. The host Wildcats then scored an exciting, even if highly-improbable 4th-and-22 touchdown pass. The ensuing extra point kick punctuated one of the most entertaining games in the series between the local teams.
“There is no doubt Lanier is a very good team and it is a tough game for us to try and bounce back with,” Dudley said. “They have one of the best quarterbacks in the state and have a very strong defense as well. We have to try and pressure their quarterback and get some pressure on the back end of our defense.”
The Longhorns (4-2, 1-0) are expected to challenge for a region title this season. Lanier defeated Habersham Central 38-10 in its region opener last week.
Dudley and his coaches have reminded their players that anything is possible on any given Friday night in high school football.
“We have talked with them about how Old Dominion defeated Virginia Tech this season,” Dudley said. “Upsets can happen at any time. That’s why you have to move forward and always look ahead to your next game and prepare as well as you can for the next opponent.”
See more in the Oct. 3 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Bulldoggs try to put Apalachee loss behind them as matchup with Lanier looms this week
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry