Griffin Bros. receives bid for water line to power plant

Griffin Brothers Inc. out of Maysville will install a 12-inch waterline for 12-miles from the Elbert County line to a planned power plant in Colbert.
The county industrial authority recently awarded the bid to the company. Griffin Brothers had the lowest bid on the project at $4.85 million, which is more than the estimated $4.1 million cost. Engineer Chris Quigley said he will negotiate with the company on lowering some of the costs, such as the estimated $700,000 for bridge crossings. There may be some wiggle room, he said, on what is required by the state regarding construction materials.
Griffin Brothers has done a number of projects in the past for Madison County and IDA chairman Bruce Azevedo said he thinks the company is reliable.
The industrial authority is aiming to have upwards of one million gallons of water per day available to Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) at its planned 58-megawatt plant by June 1, the planned opening date for the facility.
The industrial authority received a $4.7 million loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) for the project and will receive a $1.5 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The IDA has also applied for a $500,000 grant from the state development authority and has received $1 million in “seed money” from GRP to get construction under way. That money will be paid back to the company with grant funds. GRP will install a three-million gallon water tank at the plant site and deed it to the IDA.
