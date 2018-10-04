BOC mulls putting 9-1-1 under the sheriff’s office

Madison County commissioners are considering putting the county 9-1-1 department back under the control of the sheriff.
That move comes as the county is searching for a replacement for long-time 9-1-1 director David Camp and assistant director Ricky Hix, who will both retire early next year.
The 9-1-1 office was once under the sheriff’s office, but it was moved under the supervision of county commissioners a decade ago as Camp and Hix, who helped launch the center, faced a potential ouster as a new sheriff took office.
County commission chairman John Scarborough said former Danielsville police chief Brenan Baird, who is now working at the county jail, is being considered as a possible replacement for Camp. But that position has not been officially filled.
Scarborough recommended that the commissioners consider putting the position under the oversight of county sheriff Michael Moore, who was elected in 2016. He said he has discussed the issue with Moore, Camp and Baird and feels it would be helpful for a couple of reasons. Scarborough said current 9-1-1 staff are considered clerical workers, not law enforcement employees. He noted that the 9-1-1 office isn’t currently a law enforcement entity and is not eligible for certain federal law enforcement grants through the Department of Homeland Security that could be received if the department is directed by the sheriff. The chairman also said having the sheriff involved in plans to upgrade old analog radios for better interagency communication will be helpful. Scarborough said there are no plans to make personnel changes with the transfer of control of the department, except the hiring of a new director and assistant director for 9-1-1.
“These were some of the reasons and considerations in bringing that out from under the commissioners and putting it back under the sheriff,” he said.
Scarborough also asked the board to put the county transfer station under the supervision of county public works director Alan Lapczynski. The board unanimously agreed recently to the change, but the BOC postponed a decision on putting the 9-1-1 office under the sheriff to give fire officials an opportunity to discuss the topic and offer input.