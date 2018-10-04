MCHS grad rate tops 90 percent

The Madison County High School graduation rate topped 90 percent in 2018.
The school graduated 302 out of 334 (90.4 percent) of students in the class of 2018. The graduation rate has risen significantly since the early 2000s, when the rate was as low as 49 percent.
The graduation rate for the state of Georgia was 81.6 percent.
Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams said there’s room for improvement.
“That (90.4 percent) is a good number,” he said. “We’re excited about that and pleased with it, but we’re not satisfied. We’re not going to get complacent.”
Williams said the number reflects the efforts of students, parents, teachers, school staff and administrators across all levels of the school system.
“We want to prepare students, whether it’s for college placement or a technical career,” he said. “And we have many doing a good job preparing them and the students have stepped up to the challenge.”
Williams said a breakfast was held Monday at the high school to celebrate the graduation rate.
“We’re really proud of the students and the staff and we’re going to keep working,” he said.
