Should county bury livestock for free?

Should the county bury animals for farmers free of charge?
It’s been a contentious issue in the past, and the matter came up again at Monday’s commissioners’ meeting during the public comment portion of the agenda. The topic had not been scheduled, but citizens are free to bring up any subject at the close of the meeting.
Kyle Waldrop and his father, Jimmy, both took the podium to tell the board that they felt the county should stop providing the service of burying animals free of charge for farmers.
“If the county buries livestock, there should be a fee,” said Kyle Waldrop. “This (burying animals) is way out of the scope of what the road department should be doing.”
He said the service costs the county too much not to charge a fee, adding that other counties have fees.
County commission chairman John Scarborough said the issue was considered last year, and the BOC agreed to continue providing the service without any fee. He said the matter was discussed again during budget meetings this year, and the group agreed to consider the issue again before the end of the year. But the burial policy has yet to be put on the agenda again in 2018.
Commissioner Tripp Strickland supports the service.
“It’s something we’ve done for a long time,” he said, adding that burying animals in a timely manner is a public health issue.
Jimmy Waldrop addressed Strickland, saying he was “glad you brought that up” regarding public health. He asked if the county should help cover the cost of a private malfunctioning septic system, which could also be a public health matter.
“You going to come fix that for me?” he asked.
Waldrop said the county shouldn’t be on private property.
“I don’t understand why you should bring county equipment onto private property to do anything,” he said.
Strickland asked the Waldrops if they had any business interest in having the policy changed. They said no.
Jimmy Waldrop said the true agriculture in Madison County is chickens, not cattle, adding that a number of cattle farmers just “keep cows on their property to keep the taxes down.”
Marion Baker spoke after the Waldrops in favor of the service. He said he’s used “this service twice in all these years,” adding that it’s a small service next to all the taxes farmers pay to the county.
There was no discussion Monday by the board of when the matter will be considered again.
Should county bury livestock for free?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry