Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child molestation

A Danielsville man was sentenced recently in Madison County Superior Court by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 20 years, with the first ten years to be served in prison and the remainder on probation, on three counts of child molestation.
Kevin Eugene Poole was also ordered to pay $7,500 in fines.
In another case, Judge Malcom sentenced Matthew Reed Sumner, no address listed, to serve 20 years, with the first ten years to be served in prison and the remainder on probation and ordered him to pay $5,000 in fines on charges of child molestation and statutory rape. Charges of aggravated child molestation, rape and two additional counts of child molestation were dismissed.
Other recent action in superior court included:
•Michael Anthony Weaver, of Winterville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 20 years, with the first ten to be served in prison and the remainder on probation and to pay a $2,000 fine on a charge of statutory rape. Charges of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation were dismissed.
•Jessica Rachel Mathis, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $350 fine on a charge of reckless conduct (reduced from cruelty to children in the second degree).
•James Bruce Smith, of Hull, had his charge of aggravated assault moved to the dead docket by Judge Jeff Malcom because the court will dismiss the case if Smith has no contact with the victim for one year.
•Jesse Smith, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve five years of probation and pay $1,000 in fines on charges possession of methamphetamine and possession of oxycodone. Charges of possession/manufacture/ distribution of marijuana and possession of a Schedule IV substance were dismissed.
•Eugene Milton Henderson, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve one year of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Charges of possession of DRO and failure to stop at a stop sign were dismissed.
•Terry O’Neal Burton, of Hartwell, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of theft by taking.
•Kaitlyn Savannah Newsome, of Savannah, had her charge of reckless conduct moved to dead docket by Judge Jeff Malcom because she is currently in a rehabilitation facility and doing well, according to prosecutors. If she successfully completes the program and any aftercare, the case will be dismissed.
•Tyler Joseph Watkins, of Danielsville, had his sentence for charges of criminal trespass and reckless conduct amended by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 24 months of probation.
•Leslie Paul Pullian, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation (first 30 days in jail) and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of DUI. A second charge of DUI/alcohol was merged with this charge.
•Tracy Denise Tittle, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve two years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of weaving over the roadway was dismissed.
•Robert McKinley Pappe, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve five years of probation and to pay $750 in fines on charges of battery family violence and aggravated stalking.
•Jesse Smith, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on charges of DUI/less safe/drugs, driving with a suspended license and failure to maintain lane. Charges of DUI/alcohol and failure to stop at or return to the scene of an accident with damages were dismissed.
•Derrick Sharmon Faust, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay $750 in fines on charges of possession of oxycodone and driving with a suspended license. Charges of giving a false name and possession of marijuana were dismissed.
•Travis Lee Barber, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 10 years, with the first five years suspended and the remainder to be served on probation on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property, reduced from theft by taking.
•Brenton Troy Cowart, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay $1,100 in fines on charges of DUI/drugs and possession of methamphetamine. Charges of duty to stop at or return to the scene of an accident with damage/injury, reckless driving and violation of limited driving permit were dismissed.
•Omar Martinez, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve five months in jail on a charge of battery family violence.
•Jeremy Stephen Phillips, of Atlanta was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve four months on a charge of obstruction and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
•Trent Wymbs, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 15 years, with the first five years in prison and the remainder on probation and to pay a $500 fine on a charge off first degree burglary.
•Edward Timothy Kirby, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve ten years of probation on charges of theft by taking, theft by deception, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property. Charges of drugs not in original container, possession of drug-related objects, affixing plate to conceal identity, operating a vehicle without insurance and expired tag were dismissed.
•Jeremy Wayne Ray, of Nicholson, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve two years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Charges of possession of drug-related objects and driving on a suspended license were dismissed.
•Tana Sue Peppers, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 12 months of probation and pay a fine of $250 on a charge of simple assault.
•Michelle Lee Mutch, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 60 days in jail on a charge of possession of drug-related objects.
•Patrick Earl Daniel, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months on a charge of giving false information to a police officer. Charges of forgery in the first degree, open container and another charge of giving false information to a police officer were dismissed.
•Nancy Darlene Black, of Auburn, had her charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the case involved equal access to contraband and the co-defendant accepted responsibility.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child molestation
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry