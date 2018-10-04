Softball: Tigers' winning streak up to 16; clinch spot in region final

The Commerce Tiger softball team punched its ticket to the Region 8-A championship game Thursday afternoon by defeating one-seeded George Walton Academy 6-2. The win was the Tigers' 16th-straight win.
The championship game is set for 4 p.m. at East Jackson Park in Nicholson. Since the Tigers haven't lost in the double-elimination tournament, if they drop the 4 p.m. game on Saturday, a second game will be played to determine the region champion.
In Thursday's win, the Tigers were led by Grace Hobbs' two hits. Carson Hobbs had two RBIs. Carson also pitched a complete game and recorded four strikeouts.
After George Walton jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, the Tigers got on the board in fourth inning with one run. The Tigers then followed it up with four runs in the fifth and one run in the seventh.
