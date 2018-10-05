JEFFERSON - Noel Dean Hutchins, 50, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at St Mary's Hospital in Athens.
He was born in Winder and served four years in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his brother, Stevie Hutchins; and stepfather, Marty Robinson. Noel's passions included playing the guitar, hunting, fishing, camping, and the Georgia Bulldogs. He also loved to cook for his family and friends.
Survivors in addition to his mother, Saralyn Robinson, include his father and stepmother, Larry and Nell Hutchins; daughter, Madison Gibson; significant other, Kim Strickland; sister, Amy Flint and her Husband Rick; and niece and nephews, Anna, Dalton, Tucker, and Bryson Flint.
Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 6, from the Chapel at Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson with the Rev. Russ Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Noel Hutchins (10-03-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry