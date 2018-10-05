Dale Timler (09-29-18)

HOSCHTON - Dale A. Timler, 81, passed away on Saturday, September 29, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Hilda Timler; and daughter-in-law, Wendy Timler. Mr. Timler was born April 27, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wisc. He graduated from Washington High School in 1955, the University of Wisconsin 1961, and was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired after 30 years from the civil service as an investigator and was a member of Sugarloaf United Methodist Church in Duluth, Ga.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Lynn Good Timler, Hoschton; daughter, Karen and Brian Justice, Suwanee, Ga.; son, Jeff Timler, Dacula, Ga.; grand-daughters, Ashlyn Justice, Renee Justice, Grace Timler and Caroline Timler.
A memorial service will be held at Sugarloaf United Methodist Church, with Dr. Steven Usry, officiating on Saturday, October 27, at 10:30 a.m.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Foundation of N.E. Georgia, P.O.BOX 49309, Athens, GA 30604, or The United Methodist Committee on Relief, UMC.org. P.O.BOX 9068, GPO, New York, NY 10087-9068.
Arrangements are in the care of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
