Charles Massey (09-13-18)

TIFTON - Charles Young Massey, 92, away Thursday, September 13, 2018, at Cypress Pond Senior Care.
Charles was born on March 26, 1926, in Barwick, Ga. He moved to Tifton with his parents in 1938. Charles graduated from Tift County High School in 1943 and attended North Georgia College until joining the United States Army Air Force in September of 1944. Following the end of World War II in 1946, he enrolled at Mercer University and later graduated from Florida State University. He achieved his Charter Life Underwriter designation in 1961.
Charles worked with State Farm Insurance Companies for 47 years. He believed in the integrity of this great company and watched it grow from a small company to a giant. He played a role in this success by first serving as an agent and then a district manager, appointing and training over 35 agents. His dad was one of the first agents in Georgia and 3rd district manager. His brother was the 1st agent in the city of Atlanta. Today, Charles has two sons, a niece, several nephews and grandnephews with State Farm in agency and management.
Charles made his profession of faith at First Baptist Church of Tifton when he was 12 years old. He taught Sunday school classes for teenagers, college students, and adults. He loved the church, serving as deacon and took the role of ministry seriously. He kept up with his deacon families and visited members often. He served on finance, insurance, hospital, and stewardship committees, and on the Family Life Center building program.
Charles loved the good earth. He loved to sit in a deer stand as the sun came up and God's creatures came to life. He loved to hunt and fish, but really enjoyed sharing this passion with others. It was never about how many quail he killed, it was how well the dogs hunted. As his physical health failed him, he had his care givers drive him to the pond and told them how to fish as he sat in his truck. He loved to watch birds and if he saw one he didn't know, he would look it up in his bird book. Along with his sons, he taught many of his nephews and nieces to ride horses and water ski. Earlier in life he was a scout master and was proud to have worked with four young men to become Eagle scouts, and was very proud of two of his grandsons who achieved the same honor. He taught International students from ABAC to learn and embrace our American culture and even taught several of them to drive a car. He loved to encourage others to better themselves. And if he wasn't encouraging or teaching, he was telling stories, as many others knew him as a story teller.
Charles' civil duties included being a long-term member of the Tifton Rotary Club, member of the Tifton Exchange Club, director of the Tifton Federal Savings and Loan, director of the Georgia Sheriff's Boys Ranch, and on the board of trustees at Tiftarea Academy.
Charles married Carolyn Bell on June 18, 1961, who faithfully remained by his side for 57 years. Carolyn survives Charles along with their three children and seven grandchildren; Charles Merritt Massey and Jan Stone Massey and sons, Chase and Drew; Robert Glynn Massey and Heidi Prince Massey and sons Michael, Charlie, and Spence; Jon Appleton Massey and Tricia Gilbert Massey and daughters Kate and Lauren.
Funeral services were held Sunday, September 16 at the First Baptist Church chapel in Tifton. The interment was at the Buckhead Cemetery in Buckhead, Ga. on Monday, September 17.
Chase Massey, Drew Massey, Michael Massey, Charlie Massey, Spence Massey, Dale Massey, and Ray Brooks served as pall bearers. Escorts were Kate Massey, Lauren Massey, Catherine Appleton Peay, Michelle Robinson Hyde, Christie Robinson Dasher.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Melton and Tessie Drew Massey, brother Glynn Massey, and sisters Lillian Massey Brooks and Gloria Massey May.
Charles and family were very appreciative of his caregivers through Georgia Living at Home, his secretary, Kaye Lucas, and the caring staff of Hospice.
Memorial gifts may be made to Mercer's McAffee School of Theology, 3001 Mercer University Drive, Atlanta, Ga, 30341; ABAC Foundation, 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, Ga. 31793; Hospice of Tiftarea, 618 Central Ave, Tifton, Ga. 31793; or First Baptist Church of Tifton, 404 Love Avenue, Tifton, Ga. 31794.
Condolences may be sent to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Massey family were under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.
Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Tifton, was in charge of arrangements.
