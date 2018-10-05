Literally minutes after the region tournament ended, the Jackson County softball team was already in move-forward mode.
The defending 8-AAA champions bowed out of the region tournament with an 8-1 loss to rival Jefferson Thursday in the losers’ bracket of the 8-AAA tournament, locking them into a No. 3 seed for the state tournament.
“What I just told them is just the facts,” coach Chad Brannon said of his message to his players moments after the loss. “No big deal. It’s over. It happened. It’s done. We’re already looking forward to next week.”
Jackson County (17-11) will face Region 5-AAA No. 2 seed Westminster on the road in the first round of the Class AAA state tournament.
In Thursday’s loss, the Panthers — who opened the region tournament with a win over Morgan County but lost their next two games — were limited to two hits by Jefferson starter Emily Perrin an elimination game in this double-elimination tournament. Jackson County initially took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first but the Dragons scored eight unanswered runs.
“Our region is ridiculous,” Brannon said. “It’s crazy. When you play top teams like that, sometimes (the games) are just going to get away from you.”
While Jackson County was unable to defend its region title, it will move forward having played an 11-game schedule against a region that includes three top-10 teams. Brannon added that his team “has been through everything this year.”
“We’ve played all the big dogs,” he said. “We’ve hung in with just about everybody. We’ve only had a couple games get away from us.”
Brannon also said he wouldn’t be surprised if Jackson County, Jefferson and Franklin County all reached the state quarterfinals in Columbus “just because of how tough it is” in Region 8-AAA.
He believes his team still has its best softball ahead of it.
“We still have not had a game where all three phases have been on,” he said. “So we still have a good shot to do what we came here to do.”
The Panthers also embrace the challenge of going on the road to start state-tournament play.
“We get on the bus, we’ll have team meals together,” Brannon said, “and get away from here and go somewhere we’ve never been … We’ll have a tough road, but it’s four wins away from Columbus. That’s all you’ve got to do.”
