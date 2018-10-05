Bridges: Uniqueness and excitement of rivalries

One thing that will never grow old or outdated is playing your rival.
It’s true in college football and even in the National Football League to a degree (the long-time Saints-Falcons rivalry comes to mind), but in no place is it more special than at the high school level.
Evidence of that was on display at R. Harold Harrison Stadium last Friday night when the Apalachee High School Wildcats hosted Winder-Barrow High School in the region opener for both schools. What transpired on the field that night really defies words.
By the time it was all over, the Wildcats had pulled victory from the jaws of defeat and had earned their biggest win in almost a decade. There has not been a celebration of that nature for AHS football since the team won two state playoffs game at home in 2009.
Typically, coaches try to downplay local rivalries. The reason is simple. It’s best not to focus on one game or one opponent, even if it’s the one across town.
In reality, the most important part of the game last Friday was the fact it was the region opener for both schools. In a region setup where teams only have five games it makes victory in every contest vital.
There have been some classic battles in this series but for the most part one school has dominated for stretches at a time. We may be at a point where the matchup will continue to be competitive similar to what happened in the overtime battle last week.
Rivalry games tend to have a lot of twists and turns in them. One team may seem to have the advantage only to see the momentum taken away.
What we had last week were two teams being led by their respective defenses. A 0-0 tie after four quarters is very rare in high school football today, where high-powered offenses are typically the norm.
WBHS finally put the first points of the game on the board in overtime but missed on the point-after kick leaving the door open just enough for AHS. It appeared, however, the Wildcats would fall short facing a 4th-and-goal from beyond the Bulldogg 20-yard line following penalties.
Yet that special thing about a rivalry matchup raised its head once again as AHS connected for the tying touchdown thrown by its backup quarterback who had been out with an injury on fourth and 22. Prior to that play, the Wildcats had reached the end zone but a holding penalty deleted the score.
Right out of a football movie script, the Wildcats then were dealt a sack by the Bulldogg defense and backed up with two more offensive penalties. Yet the script was custom made for AHS, at least in 2018.
The competitive nature of Friday’s game is great for this series, great for local high school football and great for students and fans of both schools. Players and coaches would probably prefer a one-sided victory but what transpired on the field last week is the way games of this nature should be.
There is coming a day when Barrow County will have a third public high school. The more schools you have in a county, the more diluted the local rivalry becomes. However, we had one for the ages on Sept. 28, 2018.
In coming seasons and even decades down the road, this one will be remembered. The strong defensive effort turned in by both teams, WBHS taking a lead in overtime, AHS scoring an improbable touchdown, the game-winning extra point, the celebration by the Wildcat fans and the heartbreak for the Bulldoggs were just some of the things which made this version of the Battle of Barrow so memorable.
It will be tough to top this game in 2019, but it will be fun building up the hype and watching another game play out. A tip of the football cap certainly goes to both teams for such an entertaining game and for showing all of us why high school is important in Barrow County. The Battle of Barrow Trophy now resides at AHS but something tells me next season’s game may be just as entertaining.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal who has covered high school football since 1988. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Uniqueness and excitement of rivalries
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry