JEFFERSON 35, HART CO. 7: Second-half surge lifts Jefferson to win

If recent injuries have put something of a damper on Jefferson’s season, the Dragons’ second half against Hart County brightened their spirits.
A hobbled Jefferson team — which lost two key starters in its last two games — outscored Hart County 28-0 over the final two quarters, turning a close game into a rout in a 35-7 region win at home Friday.
Donsha Gaither ran for two third-quarter scores, putting the Dragons (6-1, 3-0) up 21-7, and Carter Stephenson iced the game with a 27-yard touchdown strike to Zac Corbin on a fourth down with 1:44 left. Jefferson tacked extra touchdown when Jacob Thompson scored on a 25-yard run following a Hart County turnover for the game’s final score.
“It feels really good because some people had doubted us coming into this game with our injuries, but it shows we have depth and that our team is together,” Gaither said.
Jefferson’s defense secured two key fourth-down stops in shutting out the Bulldogs in the second half. Sammy Elegreet also had a first-quarter interception to halt a deep Hart County drive.
Paxton Corkery led Jefferson with 51 yards rushing on eight carries and a touchdown. Stephenson was 7-of-9 passing for 96 yards and a touchdown in moving to 2-0 as the Dragons’ starting quarterback in the wake of a knee injury to Colby Clark.
“There were so many things I was proud of tonight,” coach Gene Cathcart said. “We had a great day, great team time before the game and just kind of visited. They (the players) kind of reminded me who they are.”
Gaither broke a 7-7 tie with a four-yard touchdown 7:17 left in the third-quarter to cap a 10-play march coming out of halftime.
Jefferson’s defense then forced a punt, giving the Dragons the ball on their 49. Gaither punched the ball in six plays later, scoring from 11 yards out. Gaither caught a 26-yard pass on the drive and Paxton Corkery converted a fourth down with a four-yard run to keep the drive alive.
“I thought those two touchdowns were huge, obviously giving us momentum and breaking open a close game,” Cathcart said.
The Dragons effectively clinched the win by forcing a turnover on downs late in the fourth quarter and then scoring four plays later when Stephenson hit Corbin to give Jefferson a three-touchdown lead.
Corkery scored Jefferson’s lone touchdown of the first half. Following a scoreless first quarter, the Dragon sophomore took a hand-off up the middle and scored from six yards out to put Jefferson on the board with 8:18 left in the second quarter. Hart County answered almost immediately with Luke Lee hitting Crew Phillips for a 63-yard touchdown on the second play of the Bulldogs’ subsequent drive to tie the game 7-7.
Gaither said there was no panic in the team.
“Our coach just told us to fight and believe in each other,” Gaither said of the half-time message to the team. “We knew we’ve got each other’s back. We’ve been talking about it in practice. We knew the game was going to be close like this at half time. We just came together as a team and fought.”
Jefferson will travel to Morgan County (3-4, 2-1) next Friday.
