In two region games this season, the Commerce Tiger defense hadn’t allowed a single point. Friday night against Lakeview Academy, the defense stayed true to form.
The Tigers pitched their third shutout of the year, picking a 42-0 win over the Lions. The Tigers (6-0, 3-0 Region 8-A) play at Hebron Christian Academy next Friday. The defense allowed only 84 total yards.
Coming off the bye week, head coach Michael Brown said his team’s play didn’t “look too bad.”
“We’re working on some things, some schemes that we haven’t tried this year,” he said. “They played OK.
“Lakeview played hard. I was really impressed with the grittiness of coach (Matthew) Gruhn’s team.”
The Lions’ defense was able to force the Tigers into seven third-down situations.
“The thing we try to emphasize to our kids is we’re going to respect everybody we play,” Brown said. “If you don’t then bad things happen.
“Certainly we knew coach Gruhn and his staff do an excellent job. They’re as good as anybody. We knew we had to come out and play. There’s nothing given. I think we had a game or two earlier in the season where we weren’t ready when we hit the field. I hope our kids have learned (from) that.”
The Tigers’ offense was led Caleb Mason’s three touchdowns. Mason rushed for 60 yards on six carries. Nate Ray had 54 yards on six carries and passed for 33 yards. Dylan Deaton had a 4-yard rushing touchdown and a 24-yard passing touchdown to TJ Trudnak. Trudnak finished the game with 50 receiving yards. Landon Bunn added 94 yards on the ground in the second half and one score.
After the Tigers’ defense forced a three-and-out to start the game, the offense went to work, catapulted by a Deaton 16-yard run. Two plays later, Mason found the end zone on a 13-yard run and the lead was 7-0.
The Tigers’ next possession featured a Ray 19-yard run, a Dajuan Wood 27-yard run and ended with Mason’s second score of the first quarter to push the lead to 14-0. The drive lasted six plays, covering 69 yards. The Tigers led 14-0.
The Tigers’ defense was able to stall Lakeview’s best drive of the first half, limit it to eight plays. Then, the offense needed only two plays to find the end zone for the game’s third touchdown. First, Ray found a lot of green grass on a 28-yard run to set up the scoring play of Deaton to Trudnak on a 24-yard halfback pass for the touchdown. The Tigers led 21-0.
Deaton also accounted for the next score. An 11-yard Ray run set up Deaton for a 4-yard touchdown score. The lead was 28-0.
The Tigers’ final score of the first half was a Mason 13-yard run, his third score of the game. The Tigers led 35-0.
In the second half, the Tigers’ first drive ended with a 38-yard missed field goal. The next drive featured three double-digit runs by Bunn. His final run of the possession was a 17-yard touchdown run with 11:53 left in the game.
