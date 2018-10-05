Football: Bulldoggs fall to Lanier, drop to 0-2 in region

The journey down GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA lane did not get any smoother for the Winder-Barrow High School football team Friday night.
The Bulldoggs (2-5, 0-2 region) fell to visiting Lanier High School 38-20 at W. Clair Harris Stadium and now have an open week to heal and prepare for the final stretch of the regular season.
Winder-Barrow’s defense played well at times against the Longhorns and the offense battled until the game’s final play. The loss does, however, put the Bulldoggs behind the 8-ball in the race for the postseason in 2018.
Lanier (5-2, 2-0) led 31-0 at halftime, powered by an effective offense, strong defense and a special teams play which resulted in a fumble recovery in the end zone.
“I liked the way we never quit,” said WBHS coach Ed Dudley. “Things looked bleak at halftime but we kept fighting and hung in there.”
The Bulldoggs made a defensive stand on the opening series of the second half as Rousseau Asu Abang recovered a fumble to give WBHS possession at the Longhorn 29-yard line. The Bulldoggs then used six plays to reach the end zone on a 20-yard pass from Jhaydon Sullivan to Carson Jackson with 9:01 left in the third.
The Longhorns answered on a 29-yard strike from Zach Calzada to Zach Charles at the 4:55 mark of the third quarter. It would be their lone score of the second half.
Sullivan hooked up with Jackson again with 9:08 left this time on a 73-yard play in which the junior receiver split the Lanier defense and raced untouched for the end zone.
The Bulldogg quarterback connected for his third scoring pass on the game’s final play as he connected with Aaron Bagley on a 14-yard completion.
Calzada showed why he is a major college prospect as he directed the Longhorn offense effectively throughout the contest, often making tough completions while being chased or rolling out and throwing back across his body.
WBHS picked up one first down on the game’s opening possession before being forced to punt. Lanier took over at its own 17-yard line and marched into Bulldogg territory before facing a fourth and four from the 15. The WBHS defense held, breaking up a Calzada pass attempt.
The Bulldoggs went three-and-out on their second possession of the first half. The Longhorns began inside WBHS territory at the 40 and needed just three plays to score on a 1-yard run by Taj Barnes with four seconds left in the first quarter.
WBHS gained one first down on its third series of the first half on a pass from Sullivan to Bagley but was then forced to punt.
Lanier took over inside Bulldogg territory on a punt return by Cole Thornton, setting the Longhorns up at the 38. Lanier initially scored a touchdown on the second play of the drive but it was called back for holding. The Longhorns had to settle for a 37-yard field by Michael Decu with 7:57 remaining before halftime.
WBHS moved inside Lanier territory on its ensuing series but a fumble ended the potential scoring threat. Sullivan connected with Bagley on another pass completion and a defensive pass interference call gave the Bulldoggs a chance to cut in the Longhorn lead before the fumble.
Calzada then orchestrated another scoring drive covering 67 yards capped by the senior quarterback passing 12 yards to Jahkai Richardson with 2:47 before halftime.
The Longhorns used a special teams play for their next score as Nahil Perkins recovered a snap on a punt attempt in the end zone for a score with 1:50 on the clock.
The final score of the first half came on a two-yard pass from Calzada to Thornton with eight seconds left on the clock.
WBHS, as it has throughout the season, had several strong defensive plays including ones from Jacob Merrifield, Bagley and Asu Abang.
An already banged up Bulldogg team had several more injuries Friday night. Ryan Mayard left the game in the first half following a defensive play. Zack Price was also injured playing defense for WBHS and receiver Tyreek Perkins was shaken up going for a long pass reception. Merrifield was shaken up on defense late in the third quarter.
Mayard’s injury appeared to be the most serious. Dudley told his team after the game he would update them on the senior’s status this weekend.
WBHS will return to action on Oct. 19 at Gainesville in another region contest.
—
L 7 24 7 0 — 38
W 0 0 7 13 — 20
L—Taj Barnes 1 run (Michael Decu kick)
L—Decu 37 FG
L—Zach Calzada 12 pass to Jahkai Richardson (Decu kick)
L —Nahil Perkins recovered punt snap in end zone (Decu kick)
L—Calzada 2 pass to Cole Thornton (Decu kick)
W—Jhaydon Sullivan 20 pass to Carson Jackson (Harlin Brown kick)
L—Calzada 29 pass to Zach Charles (Decu kick)
W—Sullivan 73 pass to Jackson (Brown kick)
W—Sullivan 14 pass to Aaron Bagley (no conversion attempted)
