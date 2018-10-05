Football: Apalachee falls at Dacula, but Lotti encouraged by late rally

DACULA — Apalachee dug itself too big of a hole early to recover Friday night, but coach Tony Lotti came away encouraged by the resilience his team showed in the second half as the Wildcats scored 21 unanswered fourth-quarter points in a 34-21 loss at Dacula.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Wildcats and dropped them to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA.
“That’s an extremely talented football team and we couldn’t get out of our own way at the start,” Lotti said. “But I’m extremely proud of my kids. We kept fighting, which is what we said we would no matter what happened.”
Apalachee’s defense, which entered Friday having not allowed an offensive touchdown in 12 consecutive regulation quarters, was scorched early by an explosive Dacula offense. Junior running back Trenton Jones took the handoff on the game’s first play from scrimmage and raced 60 yards around the right end for a touchdown to put his team ahead 7-0 early.
Jones scored again on the Falcons’ next possession, plowing in from 11 yards out to cap a six-play, 57-yard march.
The Falcons (5-2, 2-0) padded the lead again later in the first quarter. Defensive back Chris Smith intercepted a Todd Jones pass and returned it to the Apalachee 22, and four plays later, Kyle Efford scored on a 7-yard run to make it 21-0.
That would be the last offensive touchdown of the night for the Falcons, but they continued to capitalize on Apalachee mistakes. On an unusual play, Apalachee punter AJ Millbrooks was hit without the defender touching the ball, but Vernon Porte picked the loose ball up at the Wildcat 25 and raced into the end zone to extend the lead to 28-0 with 10:59 left in the first half.
Dacula added a pair of field goals — 32 yards and 20 yards — from Zach Gerts, the latter of which was set up by a bad snap on a punt that resulted in a 27-yard loss and gave the Falcons great field position at the Apalachee 27.
“We went in at halftime and said they’re a great football team and made us pay for all the mistakes we made, but we’ve got to settle down, regroup and stay true to ourselves,” Lotti said.
With the mercy-rule running clock in effect, the Wildcats’ offense finally got going in the fourth quarter. Aided by a pass interference a roughing-the-passer penalty, they went on an 84-yard march that ended with Millbrooks scoring on a 23-yard run.
After a Dacula fumble on the ensuing possession, the Wildcats embarked on an eight-play, 57-yard drive, capped by a 5-yard scamper into the end zone by Tauheed Ferguson with just over a minute to play.
Apalachee continued to make things interested when it recovered the ensuing onside kick, and the Wildcats wasted no time as Jones hit Millbrooks in stride for a 50-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 34-21 with 23 seconds left. But the Falcons recovered the next onside kick and the clock ran out without them having to take another snap.
Millbrooks led Apalachee offensively with 61 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and a pair of receptions for 53 yards. Jonathan Ocampo had 54 yards rushing on 12 touches.
Trenton Jones led Dacula with 130 yards rushing on just 11 carries and a pair of scores. Quarterback Jarrett Jenkins finished with 107 yards through the air on 14-of-19 passing.
“I’m disappointed we lost, but I’m proud of the fact my kids regrouped and just kept playing hard, which is all we can control,” Lotti said. “Credit to (Dacula) We dug ourselves a big hole, but they made us dig it. They came out and got after us. I wish we had more time. But we’ll regroup, get through the bye week and get ready to try and win the next one.
Apalachee is off next week and will back on the road Oct. 19 at Lanier for another region contest.
A 0 0 0 21 — 21
D 21 13 0 0 — 34
D—Trenton Jones 60 run (Zach Gerks kick)
D—Jones 11 run (Gerks kick)
D—Kyle Efford 7 run (Gerks kick)
D—Vernon Porte 25 punt return (Gerks kick)
D—Gerks 32 FG
D—Gerks 20 FG
A—AJ Millbrooks 23 run (Carlos Rodriguez kick)
A—Tauheed Ferguson 5 run (Rodriguez kick)
A—Millbrooks 50 pass from Todd Jones (Rodriguez kick)
