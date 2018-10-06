MONROE AREA 63, JACKSON CO. 0: Hurricanes blow past Panthers

The Monroe PA man jokingly announced a hurricane was in the area prior to Friday’s matchup with Jackson County.
Unfortunately for the 2-5 Panthers, the Monroe points truly arrived like a fierce storm. Jackson County gave up a touchdown with just over a minute to go to the 7-0 Hurricanes and trailed by a whopping 50-0 margin at the half.
The Hurricanes added two more scores in the second half during a running clock and cruised to a 63-0 victory.
Jackson County fans had little to cheer about Friday. And the pain of the loss was accompanied by a first-quarter left shoulder injury that knocked out the team’s top offensive threat, Tyler Wester.
Following the Hurricanes’ opening score, Wester led the Panthers into Monroe territory, but Jackson County turned the ball over on downs at the Monroe 41. The Hurricanes scored two plays later from nine yards out and the route was on.
Jackson County got a break in the second quarter when the Hurricanes muffed a punt and Bo Reeves recovered the ball on the Monroe 26. But the Panthers had to settle for a field goal attempt, which was blocked and returned 70 yards for a Monroe score.
The Hurricanes, led by standout quarterback Chandler Byron, scored on an 18-yard pass, a nine-yard run, a six-yard run, a one-yard run, a 29-yard pass, a 70-yard punt return, a 26-yard fumble return, a 30-yard pick six and a one-yard run.
Jackson County will have a week to recover before traveling to Franklin County Oct. 19.
