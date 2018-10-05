FOOTBALL: Red Raiders can’t find an offense in loss to North Oconee

For the first time this season, Madison County’s football team has been shutout.
The Red Raiders lost to North Oconee 24-0 Friday night after posting 56 yards of total offense. Only 15 of those yards were gained in the first half, and star player Traveon Latimore was held to negative-six yards of offense.
The Raider defense at times looked impressive, but at other times they faltered against the Titans downhill running game. However, it was through the air where North Oconee struck first. Madison County’s defense looked good against the run on the first two snaps of the game. But the Titans converted a third and long with a 17-yard pass. That led to a 35-yard bomb to a wide open receiver in stride for a touchdown.
Besides those two plays, the beginning of the game looked promising for the Raiders. Jaylen Sims returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield, and after positive plays, Madison County faced a fourth and one. But Colby Smith mishandled the snap and all he could do was fall on the ball to end the drive.
After that, Madison County’s offense was completely absent from the game. North Oconee meanwhile, got their running game going with two long scoring drives before halftime. The first ended in a field goal and the last finished with a touchdown run. As a small consolation, Latimore intercepted a North Oconee pass seconds before the first half ended. But Smith was sacked deep in the backfield before he could make a pass downfield. He ended the day with just one completion out of six attempts for a meager two yards.
Madison County’s defense improved after halftime and managed to shut down North Oconee’s offense for much of the third quarter. Latimore nearly turned the momentum of the game with an interception he returned from the goal line to around midfield. But a roughing the passer penalty negated the play. However, the Raiders recovered a fumble on the next snap. The offense finally started picking up first downs after the fumble, but not enough to break into the end zone.
The small momentum shift wore off and North Oconee went on another touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to put the game away and win 24-0.
For the rest of the story, see the October 11 edition of the Madison County Journal
FOOTBALL: Red Raiders can’t find an offense in loss to North Oconee
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry