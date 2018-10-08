'Jackie' Adams (10-07-18)

Mary Jacqueline "Jackie" Adams, 83, passed away Sunday, October 7, 2018.
A lifelong resident of the Sanford Community, Mrs. Adams was the daughter of the late Albert Franklin "Boscoe" Fouche and Vera Stone Fouche. She enjoyed embroidery, flowers and most importantly, she treasured time spent with her family. Mrs. Adams was a member of Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis "Bud" Adams; her brother, James "Bub" Fouche and her sister, Helen Fouche Beatenbough.
Survivors include her children, Dennis Adams (Deborah), Cindy Kesler (Austin), Russell Adams and Lee Adams (Brittony); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 10, at 11 a.m. at Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church with the Revs. Bill Jackson and Lee Adams officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gary Walker, Albert Stone, Tony Fouche, Steve Hill, Bobby Hardy and Ken Watson. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church Perpetual Care Cemetery Fund, 6625 Nowhere Road, Hull, GA 30646.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
